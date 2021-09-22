Malaika Arora blushes as she reveals last message sent to Arjun Kapoor, says she doesn’t like ‘too chikna’ men

Malaika Arora, during the latest episode of Supermodel of the Year, got candid in a chat with her co-judge Milind Soman. The two discussed crushes, turn-ons and turn-offs and she even revealed the last text message she sent to her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor.

On being asked about a female model she has the ‘hots’ for, Malaika said, “I have an insane crush on Daniel Craig. Bond. Because I just know we will bond really well. Female crush, I would say Bella Hadid.”

Milind then asked, “Do you and your partner have this thing where you are allowed one infidelity? Who is that person?” Malaika instantly replied, “Danny Boy. Listen yaar, have you seen him with the little shorts of his coming out of the ocean? Uff.”

“I really like a guy who is a little rough around the edges. I like that. Too prissy, chikna, nahi hota (or clean-shaven, I don’t like). Outrageously flirtatious. I like somebody who can kiss really well,” Malaika listed three things that turn her on in a man. She also revealed her biggest turn-off: a man who gossips.

When Milind asked Malaika to name one person who knows her inside out, she said, “I would definitely say Arjun. He knows me, he gets me, he understands me, he annoys me.” Malaika blushed as she revealed the last text message she sent Arjun: “I love you too.”

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a few years now. They made their relationship Instagram-official on his birthday in 2019.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has a son, Arhaan. Asked about dating ‘someone older with a son from an earlier marriage’, Arjun told Film Companion, “I don’t try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected.” He added that he tries to maintain a ‘respectful boundary’ and does whatever she is ‘comfortable’ with.