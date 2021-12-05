Malaika Arora gets back at Arjun Kapoor for teasing her with cycling video, shares glimpse of him in ‘DND’ mode

Actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently vacationing in the Maldives. The couple has been sharing a series of pictures and videos on Instagram from their beachy holiday. On Sunday, Malaika shared a video of Arjun enjoying a breakfast spread and pulled his leg with a funny caption.

In a boomerang video posted by Malaika, Arjun can be seen eating his breakfast. Malaika captioned the video, “DND (do not disturb)… Man on work." Malaika's Instagram story arrived after Arjun teased her about her cycling skills recently.

Malaika Arora posts a video of Arjun Kapoor enjoying his breakfast.(Instagram)

On Saturday, Arjun shared a series of videos of Malaika riding a bicycle. He captioned one of the videos, “Cycling isn’t her expertise. Is it?" In another video, he wrote, “When she has no clue you filming her." And in the third video posted by him, Malaika is seen wearing a bodycon dress as she rides a bike, she can be heard screaming while putting the breaks on. Arjun captioned the video, “As always full of poise and grace. I rest my case @MalaikaAroraOfficial.”

Malaika Arora goes cycling at the Maldives(Instagram/arjunkapoor)

The couple made their relationship official in 2019 after they were spotted together at the screenings of Arjun's film India’s Most Wanted. Arjun then told Filmfare in an interview, that he doesn’t want people to believe that they are still hiding. “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that,” he had said.

Arjun has also spoken about dating someone older, who also has a child. He told Film Companion, "I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected."