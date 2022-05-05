Malaika Arora hints at wedding with Arjun Kapoor: ‘We’re thinking of where-next and what-next’

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have never confirmed their plans of tying the knot. But now Malaika has said that the two are indeed thinking about the future of their relationship. She said that she knows Arjun is her man and the couple has been discussing “what next”. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora shower love on Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala look, Karisma Kapoor says 'that's my girl'

Malaika and Arjun have often been trolled for their age gap but the two continue to grow strong together. They have been in a relationship since a few years.

Sharing more about their relationship and the stage they are in, Malaika told Bombay Times in an interview, “The most essential part is if we know we want a future together. If you are in a relationship where you are still figuring things out and saying, ‘Oh, I don’t know’... that’s not where I stand in my relationship. It’s sacred and important to me. I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other.”

She added, “We’re at a mature stage where there’s still room for more discoveries, but we’d love to see a future together and see where we can take it from here. We laugh and joke about it, but we’re damn serious, too. You have to feel positive and secure in your relationship. I am very happy and positive. Arjun gives me that confidence and surety, and it’s both ways. Yes, I don’t think we should be opening all the cards at once. We still love our life and romance together every single day. I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man.”

Malaika has a 19-year-old son from her previous marriage with Arbaaz Khan.

