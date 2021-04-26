Malaika Arora is impressed with Zendaya's Oscars 2021 red carpet look: 'Just the most stylish'

International star Zendaya had Malaika Arora's attention on Monday with her Oscars 2021 red carpet look. The Malcolm & Marie star was a presenter at the 93rd Academy Awards. She was seen walking the red carpet wearing a bright yellow cutout dress.

While international publications featured her among the best-dressed stars at the awards show, Malaika too lauded her look. She took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the Euphoria star on the red carpet and wrote, "Jus the most stylish (sic)." She also tagged Zendaya in the post.

Malaika Arora's Instagram Stories featuring Zendaya.

Zendaya joined stars like Brad Pitt, Bong Joon-ho, Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern to present an award. Winners of the night included Nomadland who got the Best Picture award while Chloé Zhao won the Best Director, making her the second woman history of the Academy Awards to win in the category. She also became the first woman of colour to win in the category. Anthony Hopkins bagged the Best Actor for The Father while Frances McDormand was awarded Best Actress for her role in Nomadland.

Malaika has been seen sharing yoga videos on her social media account. On Sunday, she shared a video featuring three breathing exercises that she did before, during, and post her Covid-19 diagnosis. Malaika was tested positive for coronavirus last year. "Yoga has time and again proven to be an effective way to increase immunity and COVID recovery. I would sincerely and humbly request everybody to spend 10 mins everyday to practice 3 simple breathing practices," she captioned the video.

Malaika was also photographed over the weekend walking her dog, Casper in her neighbourhood in Mumbai. A video from her walk on Saturday featured Malaika taking a break from the walk to play with a toddler and interact with the baby's family members.