Oscars 2021: From Daniel Kaluuya to Chloe Zhao, a complete list of winners

At a socially distanced Oscar ceremony retooled for the pandemic, Chloé Zhao made history. The Nomadland filmmaker won best director on Sunday, becoming just the second woman in the 93 year of the Academy Awards to win the award and the first woman of colour.

Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor for Judas and the Black Messiah. The win for the 32-year-old British actor who was previously nominated for Get Out, was widely expected. Kaluuya won for his fiery performance as the Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, whom Kaluuya thanked for showing him “how to love myself.”

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland--WINNER

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari--WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah--WINNER

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best International Feature

Another Round--WINNER

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Animated Feature

Onward

Over the Moon

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul--WINNER

Wolfwalkers

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher--WINNER

Time

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank--WINNER

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman--WINNER

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father--WINNER

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal--WINNER

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom--WINNER

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom--WINNER

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal--WINNER

Best Live-Action Short

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers--WINNER

White Eye

Best Animated Short

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You--WINNER

Opera

Yes-People

Best Documentary Short

Colette--WINNER

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet--WINNER

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank--WINNER

News of the World

Tenet

