Oscars 2021: From Daniel Kaluuya to Chloe Zhao, a complete list of winners
At a socially distanced Oscar ceremony retooled for the pandemic, Chloé Zhao made history. The Nomadland filmmaker won best director on Sunday, becoming just the second woman in the 93 year of the Academy Awards to win the award and the first woman of colour.
Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor for Judas and the Black Messiah. The win for the 32-year-old British actor who was previously nominated for Get Out, was widely expected. Kaluuya won for his fiery performance as the Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, whom Kaluuya thanked for showing him “how to love myself.”
Check out the full list of winners here, updated in real time:
Best Director
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland--WINNER
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari--WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah--WINNER
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best International Feature
Another Round--WINNER
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Animated Feature
Onward
Over the Moon
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul--WINNER
Wolfwalkers
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher--WINNER
Time
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank--WINNER
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman--WINNER
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father--WINNER
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal--WINNER
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom--WINNER
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom--WINNER
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal--WINNER
Best Live-Action Short
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers--WINNER
White Eye
Best Animated Short
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You--WINNER
Opera
Yes-People
Best Documentary Short
Colette--WINNER
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet--WINNER
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank--WINNER
News of the World
Tenet