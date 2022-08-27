Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor attend Kunal Rawal's wedding bash in white. See pics
The entire Kapoor family including Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and many other Bollywood celebrities made it to designer Kunal Rawal's pre-wedding bash on Friday.
Fashion designer Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's pre-wedding bash in Mumbai on Friday was a starry affair with several Bollywood celebrities arriving in ethnic black or white. All from Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal to Rakul Preet Singh with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani were spotted at the do. Also the entire Kapoor family including Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor was in attendance at the party. Also read: Anil Kapoor and Anand Ahuja distribute sweets to paparazzi as Sonam Kapoor comes home with baby
Malaika Arora was among the most glamourous guests in a white lehenga. Janhvi Kapoor arrived in a white saree and was accompanied by friend Orhan Awatramani. Janhvi's half-sister Anshula Kapoor was also at the party. Hours after welcoming his grandchild home, Anil Kapoor was seen at the party in a quirky kurta-pyjama. His daughter Sonam Kapoor gave birth to a baby boy recently and came home from the hospital on Friday. Her sister Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani were twinning in black pantsuits.
Sanjay Kapoor was seen with family. He was twinning with son Jahaan Kapoor in black while his wife Maheep Kapoor and daughter Shanaya Kapoor chose white. Shanaya arrived in a shimmery white saree as she joined Maheep, who was in a white lehenga.
Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal were also a part of the party. While Natasha was in a white lehenga, Varun was in a light beige sherwani. Rakul Preet Singh was also spotted with actor-turned-producer boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. Rakul looked stunning in a grey lehenga as she joined Jackky who chose a black attire for the occasion.
Karan Johar, Ishaan Khatter were also spotted in similar black kurta-pyjamas. Aditya Roy Kapur and rapper Badshah were seen in black sherwanis at the bash. Kunal Rawal is a designer who has dressed up several Bollywood celebrities for their weddings.