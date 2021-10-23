Malaika Arora kisses Arjun Kapoor in his birthday post for her, Kareena Kapoor wants pic credit

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Arjun Kapoor shared a romantic picture with Malaika Arora as he wished her on her birthday. The picture was clicked by their friend, Kareena Kapoor.
Arjun Kapoor shared a picture with Malaika Arora. 
Published on Oct 23, 2021 01:25 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Arjun Kapoor has shared a romantic picture with Malaika Arora on her birthday with a cryptic message about the coming year. And it was Malaika's BFF Kareena Kapoor who asked him for the picture credit. 

The picture shows Malaika, in a black spaghetti top and white skirt, sitting on a chair besides Arjun. She is seen kissing him on the cheek while holding a drink in one hand. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...May this year you smile the mostest...” Malaika replied to him in the comments section, “Clearly I am making you smile in this pic.”

Kareena commented to the post, “I want photo credit Arjun kapoor ji.” Arjun reacted to her comment on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “@kareenakapoorkhan I am only asking you to take my pictures now…Blocking your dates for 2 / 3 photoshoots…at mehboob as always.”

Ranveer Singh wrote, “Pyaar.” Amrita Arora, Dia Mirza, Tahira Kashyap, Tara Sutaria dropped heart emojis. 

On Friday evening, Malaika was seen arriving at Arjun Kapoor's residence in a white skirt and bazer, paired with matching heels.

Kareena Kapoor wished Malaika Arora on Instagram Stories. 

Meanwhile, Kareena wished Malaika too. Sharing a picture of Malaika enjoying a treat, Kareena wrote on her Instagram Stories, "O meri lolli lolli. To dancing nights to twinning tees forever. happy birthday. "

On being asked about what he likes about Malaika, Arjun had once said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, “With her, I feel she really gets me and she’s very patient with me. I am not the easiest or the simplest person to be with, I am a certain way, and I think her patience with me really matters.”

