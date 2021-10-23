Malaika Arora kisses Arjun Kapoor in his birthday post for her, Kareena Kapoor wants pic credit

Arjun Kapoor has shared a romantic picture with Malaika Arora on her birthday with a cryptic message about the coming year. And it was Malaika's BFF Kareena Kapoor who asked him for the picture credit.

The picture shows Malaika, in a black spaghetti top and white skirt, sitting on a chair besides Arjun. She is seen kissing him on the cheek while holding a drink in one hand. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...May this year you smile the mostest...” Malaika replied to him in the comments section, “Clearly I am making you smile in this pic.”

Kareena commented to the post, “I want photo credit Arjun kapoor ji.” Arjun reacted to her comment on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “@kareenakapoorkhan I am only asking you to take my pictures now…Blocking your dates for 2 / 3 photoshoots…at mehboob as always.”

Ranveer Singh wrote, “Pyaar.” Amrita Arora, Dia Mirza, Tahira Kashyap, Tara Sutaria dropped heart emojis.

On Friday evening, Malaika was seen arriving at Arjun Kapoor's residence in a white skirt and bazer, paired with matching heels.

Kareena Kapoor wished Malaika Arora on Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Kareena wished Malaika too. Sharing a picture of Malaika enjoying a treat, Kareena wrote on her Instagram Stories, "O meri lolli lolli. To dancing nights to twinning tees forever. happy birthday. "

On being asked about what he likes about Malaika, Arjun had once said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, “With her, I feel she really gets me and she’s very patient with me. I am not the easiest or the simplest person to be with, I am a certain way, and I think her patience with me really matters.”