Malaika Arora on being judged for the way she dresses: ‘At the end of the day, I am not silly and stupid’

Malaika Arora opened up about being criticised for her outfits and said that women are always judged for their hemlines and necklines. She added that dressing is a personal choice and said that people should live and let live instead of telling others what kind of clothes to wear.

In an interview, Malaika said that she is ‘not silly and stupid’ and knows what looks good on her. She added, however, that if she is comfortable with whatever she is wearing, others will have to ‘fall in line’.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Malaika said that she was questioned about her clothing ‘all the time’. “A woman is always judged by the length of her skirt or the plunge of her neckline… I cannot live my life according to what people have to say about my hemline or my neckline. Dressing is a very personal choice. You may think a certain way but it may not be for me. I cannot dictate it to anybody and everybody. My personal choices should be my personal choices and vice-versa so I cannot sit in judgement and say, ‘Oh, why are you dressing a certain way?’” she said.

“If I feel comfortable…and at the end of the day, I am not silly and stupid. I know what looks good on me, I know what doesn’t. If tomorrow, I feel it’s a tad bit too much, I am not going to. But again, that is my choice, nobody has the right to tell me that. If I am comfortable with my skin, with my body, with my age, then so be it. You have to fall in line, it’s as simple as that,” she added.

Malaika made a name for herself as a dancer in songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal and Munni Badnaam Hui. She has also worked as a VJ, model and reality show judge.

