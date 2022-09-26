Malaika Arora raises temperature in Georgia at casino launch, grooves to Munni Badnaam. Watch

Malaika Arora recently attended a casino launch in Batumi, Georgia. She has shared a video from her appearance at the launch event where she also shook a leg to her hit song Munni Badnaam Hui. She was decked up in a strapless, shimmery gown for the event and floored her fans with her glamorous look. Also read: Malaika Arora reveals she stalks only one celeb on social media

Her fans called her “stunning”, “pretty” and “gorgeous” in the comments section of the video. She greeted the guests in Georgian and went on to dance to Munni Badnam with a group of background dancers.

Malaika is known for her stylish appearances and fashion choices. She has said in her interviews how she is now more “experimental” in her fashion choices compared to what she used to be earlier.

Earlier this year, Malaika talked about knowing what looks good on her and why she doesn't care about people's opinions about her choices. She had told Bollywood Bubble in an interview, “A woman is always judged by the length of her skirt or the plunge of her neckline… I cannot live my life according to what people have to say about my hemline or my neckline. Dressing is a very personal choice. You may think a certain way but it may not be for me. I cannot dictate it to anybody and everybody. My personal choices should be my personal choices and vice-versa so I cannot sit in judgement and say, ‘Oh, why are you dressing a certain way?’."

“If I feel comfortable…and at the end of the day, I am not silly and stupid. I know what looks good on me, I know what doesn’t. If tomorrow, I feel it’s a tad bit too much, I am not going to. But again, that is my choice, nobody has the right to tell me that. If I am comfortable with my skin, with my body, with my age, then so be it. You have to fall in line, it’s as simple as that,” she added.

