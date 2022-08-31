Malaika Arora reveals she stalks only one celeb on social media, blushes while revealing name

Malaika Arora is one of the most stylish women in Bollywood. On Tuesday, the reality TV judge and former VJ graced the red carpet of an awards function wearing a stunning yellow gown. At the event, Malaika also had a fan moment as she spoke about her celebrity crush. Malaika revealed the only celeb she stalks on social media was a famous Hollywood actor. Read more: Malaika Arora shares a stunning picture from her ‘happy place’

On Tuesday, many celebs including Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh, attended Filmfare Awards 2022. When Malaika was asked about the one person she could not get enough of on social media, she revealed she was busy admiring Tom Cruise.

In a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, while walking the red carpet, Malaika was asked is there’s anyone she stalks on social media. She responded while blushing and said, “Not really, besides may be Tom Cruise.” Malaika also spoke about which emoji was her favourite. “The laughing face that’s falling down,” she said.

Malaika Arora shared a post with Tom Cruise photos on Instagram Stories.

Tom Cruise is Malaika’s forever crush and she keeps sharing posts about him on Instagram. On Tuesday, she had shared a post featuring a young Tom Cruise looking handsome as he smiled for the camera. Sharing a black-and-white video of Tom’s many looks over the years on Instagram Stories, Malaika wrote, “Tom” along with a heart emoji. The original video was shared by a fan page and showed an evolution of the actor's look in his different phases.

Earlier in May, Malaika had shared a more recent video of Tom, which was posted on a fan page. Taking to Instagram Stories, she had written along with it, “My forever favourite.” In 2021, too, Malaika had taken to Instagram Stories, and shared a collage of Tom's pictures as she showed fans how the actor has been ageing beautifully. In one picture, Tom was seen posing with a young Jonathan Lipnicki in a still from the movie Jerry McGuire. The other photo had him posing with director Christopher McQuarrie. Sharing the picture, Malaika had written, “Proof that Tom Cruise is a vampire”.

