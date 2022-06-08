Malaika Arora recalls son Arhaan Khan 'was howling on phone' after her road accident: ‘He was worried and in shock’

Actor-model Malaika Arora has opened up about her son Arhaan Khan's reaction to her recent road accident. In a new interview, Malaika recalled that Arhaan was worried and in shock after her accident. She said that he was 'howling on the phone' and wanted to immediately fly to India from the US. Malaika also revealed that though everyone assured him about her well being, he refused to believe anyone. (Also Read | Malaika Arora is all hearts for son Arhaan Khan, as she video calls him. See pic)

Arhaan is the son of Malaika and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Currently, he is enrolled in a university abroad. Malaika sustained injuries after her SUV met with an accident near Khopoli on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in April this year. She was admitted to a hospital. Malaika was travelling with her driver and bodyguard.

In an interview with Times of India, Malaika said, “I had just come back after seeing Arhaan. It had just been 48 hours and the incident happened. I was on work in the US and he had a spring break. So we also spent a lot of time together. After my accident, he was howling on the phone, and he was worried and just ready to hop on to the next flight. What do you expect from a kid in such a situation, especially when he’s miles away from home?"

"Everyone was talking to him but he didn’t want to believe anyone. His friends had called and told him things. He had no clue of the extent of damage that I had suffered. He only wanted to be sure that I was fine. Although he was told everything about my surgery and recovery, he didn’t believe anyone. He thought everyone was merely pacifying him. We were both not at peace till we hadn’t spoken. I knew he was aware of what had happened, and once I got off sedation, I spoke to him and assured him that I was okay. Life is so fragile and weird. One minute, you are bouncing and the next minute, you can come that close to death,” she added.

Malaika met with the accident soon after returning to India from the US. She met Arhaan in New York and the mother-son duo took a walk through the streets. They also visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

After recovering, Malaika had shared a note on Instagram along with her picture. A part of the note read, "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff."

She also added, "My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally, of course, the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring."

