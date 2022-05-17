Malaika Arora is all hearts for son Arhaan Khan, as she video calls him. See pic

Actor Malaika Arora shared a screenshot of a video call on her Instagram Stories. The image featured Malaika and her son Arhaan Khan. Arhaan is Malaika and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's son. Also Read: Malaika Arora shares pics as she is 'reunited' with her son Arhaan Khan in New York. See photos from their day out

Sharing a screenshot of her video call with Arhaan, Malaika wrote, “My (heart emoji).” In the video, Arhaan was seen in a white vest, wearing a pearl necklace.

Malaika Arora shares pic with son Arhaan Khan.

In March, this year, Malaika gave a glimpse of her reunion with her son Arhaan in New York, US. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Malaika shared pictures as the mother-son duo took a walk through the streets. They also visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Currently, Arhaan is enrolled in an international university abroad. Last year, Malaika had revealed on Instagram that Arhaan will be studying outside India.

She had shared a picture of the duo with their backs to the camera. Malaika had captioned the post, "As we both embark on a new and unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences… all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already." Sharing a picture of Arhaan hugging their dog, Malaika wrote, "Goodbye are just the hardest."

During his winter break in December last year, Arhaan visited India and met his parents. Both Malaika and Arbaaz had come to pick him up. Arhaan returned in February this year. Also Read: Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan have a conversation as they drop son Arhaan at airport, fans hail their 'co-parenting'

Malaika and Arbaaz got divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. She is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor while Arbaaz is dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON