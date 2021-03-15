Malaika Arora's sister Amrita can't stop gushing over nephew Arhaan Khan's good looks, see here

Actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora and film producer Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan is growing up to be quite a good-looking boy. Among those who couldn't help but rave about him was his aunt, Amrita Arora.

Sharing a picture of Arhaan as Instagram Stories, Amrita wrote: "This boy @iamarhaankhan you my fav who Man." Arhaan's resemblance with dad Arbaaz is unmistakable.

Arhaan, who is rarely seen in public, was spotted at the birthday bash of his aunt and actor Seema Khan, thrown by her brother, Bunty Sajdeh. His mother Malaika, however, occasionally does put up pictures with her son.

Arhaan Khan is 18 years of age.

Sharing one with her son and her pet, Casper, she had written: "All mine." In November last year, on the occasion of Arhaan's 18th birthday, she had shared a collage of their pictures together from his baby days and had written: "Our baby boy turns 18."

When she had contracted coronavirus in September last year, Malaika has posted a picture of Arhaan and Casper and had lovingly written: "'Love knows no boundaries'. With our social distancing and self quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on eachother, see eachother and talk. While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through.... #thistooshallpass." It showed both of them looking at her, as she took the picture while she was in quarantine.

Malaika and Arbaaz divorced in 2017 after almost 19 years of marriage. Speaking about it on Kareena Kapoor Khan's What Women Want, she had said: “It’s never, ever easy, like no other major decision in your life. At the end of the day, someone has to be blamed. You always have to point fingers at someone. I think that’s the general human nature to go about things."

"We did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it’s better off that we move our separate ways because we’d just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us."

Amrita is a great host and often throws parties and get-togethers for her girl gang. Just a few days back, both Malaika and Kareena had been spotted outside Amrita's Bandra home for a luncheon. Couple of months back, around Christmas and New Year, Malaika had shared stunning pictures from their visit to Amrita's Goa beach home.