Malaika Arora recalls car accident, says her body went through 'shock, needed time to recover': 'I was in tears'

Malaika Arora has opened up about her road accident, earlier this year, saying that her ‘body went through a lot of shock’. In a new interview, Malaika revealed that after she met with the accident she wanted to do yoga as she knew it would make a great difference to her ‘mental and physical state'. Earlier in April, Malaika was rushed to Navi Mumbai's Apollo hospital for treatment. After one day, she got discharged from the hospital and was taken home by her boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor. Also Read: Arjun Kapoor visits girlfriend Malaika Arora after her car accident, fans praise him for 'taking care of her'. Watch

The incident occurred on April 2 in Khopoli, Maharashtra when Malaika's Range Rover was caught in a three-vehicle pile-up as she was returning to Mumbai from Pune. She sustained minor injuries and was sent to a hospital for treatment.

On International Yoga Day, Malaika recalled the time and told India Today, “Without making light of the situation, besides my healing, the one thing I kept asking my doctor was when I could go back to my yoga practice. I could not do it immediately. I could only start with basic yoga at the start. I knew yoga would make a great difference to my mental and physical state, hence, I kept asking my doctor about it. The day my trainer came home and did a class, I was in tears.”

She added, "My body went through a lot of shock [post the accident] and needed time to recover. When I could do 45 mins to one hour of my yoga class, it made me so happy. Today, we are two and a half months since the accident, and I am back to my practice and I am so happy about it. Thank you yoga."

Malaika started her career in 1998 as a VJ. She rose to fame after her song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Shah Rukh Khan's film Dil Se became a hit. She later appeared in several other songs, such as Housefull 2's Anarkali Disco Chali, Dolly Ki Doli's Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Dabangg 2's Pandey Ji Seeti and many more. Malaika has been dating Arjun for a few years now. Recently, rumours of their upcoming wedding began to do the rounds. However, the couple has not reacted to it yet.

