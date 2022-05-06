Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Malaika Arora says it took her ‘some cajoling’ to attend Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s wedding bash. Here's why

Malaika Arora has spoken about how she now needs some cajoling to sit in a car and puts up the seat belt even when she is on a back seat. 
Published on May 06, 2022 06:35 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Malaika Arora suffered a car accident on her way from Pune to Mumbai last month. The dancer and fitness enthusiast still has a scar on her forehead which she says would remind her of what happened that night. After the accident, she was spotted at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's reception party for the first time. She has now revealed how she needed “some cajoling” to step out and sit in a car. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora shower love on Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala look, Karisma Kapoor says 'that's my girl'

Malaika had attended Ranbir and Alia's reception bash with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. She wore a short pink dress while Arjun was in a black ensemble.

Talking about the aftereffects of the accident, Malaika told Bombay Times, “I feel perfectly fit physically, but my state of mind is still fragile. There is fear, worry and anxiety. It takes cajoling to get me out, anywhere. In fact, it took some cajoling to attend Ranbir and Alia’s wedding bash. More than being in the car, seeing so many people around the car threw me off my game. Now, the minute I sit in a car, I put on the seatbelt, even if I am sitting in the back seat.”

Malaika also revealed what was going in her mind moments after the accident. She said, “I was praying for two things. I didn’t want to die that night, and I didn’t want to lose my eyesight. When the accident happened, I’m told I was constantly asking for my mother and my son Arhaan. I was mumbling about going back on set.”

She said initially, she didn’t know the extent of the injury, was in shock and couldn’t see clearly as shards of glass had gone into her eyes.

Malaika has now returned to her normal life. She recently walked the ramp in a red lehenga at a fashion week and continues to shares glimpses of her glamrous looks on Instagram.

