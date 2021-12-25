Malaika Arora says she 'always asks' her mom why she calls her ‘beta’: 'Is it because there's no son at home?'

Malaika Arora, in a new promo for India's Best Dancer 2, revealed her mother Joyce Polycarp calls her ‘beta (son)’ at home. She added that she ‘always’ asks her if she calls her that because there's no son in the family. Malaika's parents have two daughters--Malaika and Amrita Arora.

In the promo shared on Instagram, Maniesh Paul asked Malaika how her mother addresses her at home. Malaika responded, “She calls me beta. I always ask her, ‘Mumma, you say beta why because aapko lagta hai ke beta nahi hai ghar pe isliye aap mujhe beta bulate ho? (you feel that there's no son in the house that's why you call me beta?)' She says ‘Nahi, aap toh humare first born ho toh so you are the beta (No, you’re the family's first born so I call you beta).'”

When Maniesh asked her how she addresses her son, Arhaan Khan, a surprised Malaika revealed that she calls him beta as well. “Believe it or not, beta! Oh my god, I just realised that. And he calls me bro and I call him beta. Pyaar se bro bulata hai (he calls me bro out of love),” she replied.

Malaika shares a close bond with her mother and son. The actor is often spotted spending time at her mother's place, enjoying Sunday lunches with her. On Christmas, Malaika made her way to her mother's house with her partner Arjun Kapoor in tow. Malaika's son was also seen making his way to the party.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared glimpses of the Christmas gathering. She shared a video of the spread at the party, Arhaan making a drink for the guests and a picture with Amrita. She also shared a happy family picture from the party, however Arjun was no where to be seen.

