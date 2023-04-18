Malaika Arora shares cosy couple pics with Arjun Kapoor from European holiday, Sussane Khan says ‘love you both’

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are enjoying their European holiday away from work. The couple was earlier seen in Germany and have now been exploring Scotland on their trip together. Malaika put up a few loved up, cosy selfies of herself and Arjun on Instagram as they took in the sights. Sussanne Khan was amongst those who reacted to their couple photos and said that she loved the two of them together. (Also read: Arjun Kapoor poses with an umbrella for girlfriend Malaika Arora in rainy Berlin. See pics)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are on vacation in Europe.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared three pictures and wrote, "All warm n cozy, that’s how I feel around you …… @arjunkapoor." She added an evil eye symbol, a hug and a snowman emojis and tagged Arjun to her post. The first photograph is in black and white, while the next two are in colour. Arjun Kapoor is wearing a grey T-shirt with a winter jacket and a black beanie cap. Malaika has a puffed winter jacket with a blue cap with stars. Both are posing for the camera in the selfie.

Sussanne dropped some heart eyes and red heart emojis and wrote, "love u both tog!" One fan commented, "Cute couples" While another added, "This is the perfect example of rab ne bana di jodi (match made in heaven)."

Earlier in the week, the couple had teased their location with a few selfies. Later, Arjun had posted a few photographs from Berlin, Germany taken by Malaika. He wrote on Instagram, "Rain or Shine, She makes me look just Fine !!!"

The couple made their relationship official on Instagram in 2019. They have been dating for a few years now; Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan for 19 years. She has a son Arhaan Khan who is currently studying in the US.

The actor had previously spoken to Filmfare magazine about dating Malaika. He had said, "The nicest part about being with her is that she has a sense of understanding of this profession. She knows what I am going through. She has been able to silently be there and she tells me the right things that keep me in the right frame of mind.”

