Arjun Kapoor poses with an umbrella for girlfriend Malaika Arora in rainy Berlin. See pics

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are enjoying their latest vacation in Germany together despite the rainy weather. Besides taking selfies in lifts, the couple has been taking in the sights around Berlin. Arjun posted a few photographs of himself out and about on the streets of Berlin, clicked by Malaika. The couple took off for their European vacation earlier this week. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor feels Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor are ‘killing it’ with new pic, Sonam Kapoor reacts) Arjun Kapoor posted pics from his vacation to Germany with girlfriend Malaika Arora on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, the actor indicated that Malaika Arora had captured his latest photos and written, "Rain or Shine, She makes me look just Fine !!!" In the pics, Arjun is wearing a black T-shirt with jeans, a large winter jacket and sneakers. He is also holding on to a Prada shopping bag while trying to keep out the rain with a black umbrella.

Malaika posted a red heart and heart eyes emojis. His cousin Akshay Marwah wrote, "Looking top," and added fire and raising hands emojis. One fan commented, "She sure does, Arjun, though that’s likely because of how she makes you feel." Another fan tagged Malaika and shared, "Very good in clicking his pics dear @malaikaaroraofficial."

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a few years now and went official on Instagram in 2019. There is a 12-year age gap between the two. He said of their relationship to Filmfare magazine, “She has always been supportive and has always understood my shortcomings and feelings. The nicest part about being with her is that she has a sense of understanding of this profession. She knows what I am going through. She has been able to silently be there and she tells me the right things that keep me in the right frame of mind.”

The actor was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut Kuttey along with Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu and Konkona Sensharma. He also has the films The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake lined up for release this year.

Malaika recently appeared in the song Aap Jaisa Koi from An Action Hero (2022). She also made her digital debut with the Disney+ Hotstar reality series Moving in With Malaika which followed the performer both professionally and personally in her daily life.

