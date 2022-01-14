Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Malaika Arora shares note on 'normalizing finding love in 40s’ after Arjun Kapoor refutes break up rumours

Malaika Arora and her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a note on Instagram about finding love in 40s.
Malaika Arora opens up about finding love in 40s.
Published on Jan 14, 2022 02:33 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Malaika Arora shared a note on Friday about normalizing falling in love in 40s. The post comes a few days after her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor shared a picture with her, putting a full stop on their breakup rumours.

The note shared by Malaika on her Instagram Stories read,  “No but seriously. Normalize finding love in your ‘40s. Normalize discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalize finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does (sic).”

Malaika Arora shares a note on Instagram.
Malaika's boyfriend Arjun also shared the note on his Instagram Stories on Friday.

Earlier, Arjun posted a picture with Malaika on Instagram, after rumours about their breakup started doing rounds. Sharing a monochrome photo, Arjun wrote, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all.”

Malaika commented on the picture and dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Actor Tara Sutaria wrote, “YES! You guys.” While Malaika's sister Amrita Arora commented, “You tell them Joon.”

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a few years now. Last month, the couple shared several videos and photos from their romantic trip to the Maldives. 

Arjun (36) and Malaika (48) are often trolled for their age difference on social media. Recently in an interview with Masala.com Arjun talked about it and said, “Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative.”

Read More: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora dispel break up rumours with romantic selfie: 'No place for shady rumours'

“What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognised, the rest is all just a lot of noise. Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what, so we should just live, let live and move on. I think it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualise a relationship,” he added.

