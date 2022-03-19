Malaika Arora shares pics as she is 'reunited' with her son Arhaan Khan in New York. See photos from their day out

Actor-television personality Malaika Arora has given a glimpse of her reunion with her son Arhaan Khan in New York, US. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Malaika shared pictures as the mother-son duo took a walk through the streets. They also visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Arhaan Khan is the son of Malaika and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. (Also Read | Malaika Arora on becoming single mother after divorce with Arbaaz Khan: 'Whole world is crashing on your head')

The first picture featured Arhaan from the back as he walked next to a building. He was seen wearing a black and white shirt, black pants, and matching shoes. Malaika clicked the picture as she walked behind him. She captioned the post, "Reunited (heart emoji)."

The next picture included a view of The MET. Several people sat on the steps leading to the building. Malaika clicked the photo from afar. She didn't add any caption to this photo.

Malaika shared pictures.

Currently, Arhaan is enrolled in an international university abroad. Last year, Malaika had revealed on Instagram that Arhaan will be studying outside India.

She had shared a picture of the duo with their backs at the camera. Malaika had captioned the post, "As we both embark on a new and unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences… all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already." Sharing a picture of Arhaan hugging their dog, Malaika wrote, "Goodbye are just the hardest."

During his winter break in December last year, Arhaan had visited India. Both Malaika and Arbaaz Khan had come to pick him up. Arhaan returned in February this year. Malaika and Arbaaz got divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. She is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor while Arbaaz is dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani.

