Malaika Arora shows off beach bod and pun game, all in one post. See here

Television personality Malaika Arora is showing off her beach bod and her pun game. On Friday, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself at a beach, and captioned it, "Beach bum."

The picture showed Malaika, with her back to the camera, wearing a black swimsuit. She didn't identify the location, but Malaika was in Goa to ring in the New Year recently. Before that, she made trips to the Maldives.

Her sister, Amrita, and model Gabriella Demetriades took to the comments section of her post and dropped fire emojis. "Hotness overload," a fan wrote.

Malaika and her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, welcomed the New Year at Amrita's beach property in Goa. They shared regular social media updates for their fans.

Before that, they accompanied Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to Himachal Pradesh, where Saif and Arjun were filming Bhoot Police. The couples spent the Diwali break together in Dharamshala.

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship Instagram official in 2019, during a trip to the Maldives for his birthday.

Arjun said in an interview that they felt secure about not hiding things from the public. “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that,” he said in an interview with Filmfare.