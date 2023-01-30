Malaika Arora steps out in green, takes inspiration from her own party outfit. See pics

Malaika Arora is one of the most fashionable people in the entertainment industry. She is usually the life of a party for her most glamrous outfits and doesn't mind repeating her style once in a while. After attending Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in a green blazer and matching shorts, Malaika was spotted in a similar outfit Sunday night. Also read: Malaika Arora, ex Arbaaz Khan share a hug after seeing off son Arhaan Khan at airport; fans say 'that's called maturity'

She was one of the most glamorous guests at Karan's party last year as she had paired the outfit with dark pink heels and a racy violet top. On Sunday, she was spotted in a similar green set but with a simple white vest and black shoes. She also tied her hair in a simple bun.

Malaika Arora took inspiration from her own 2022 party outfit for her Sunday outing.

After being a judge on several talent hunt reality shows, Malaika made her OTT debut last year with her reality series, Moving In With Malaika. It gave the viewers access to her life through her unfiltered conversations with her industry friends like Farah Khan, Karan Johar or sister Amrita Arora. Talking about why she chose to do the show after being heavily trolled for her fashion choices or other choices in life, Malaika had told ETimes last year, “I think people have perceptions because of the trolls that you see. I mean, that’s how perceptions are built. And I think I want to bust those perceptions and those myths because eventually, people believe what is put out there. People criticise everything right from my choices, my fashion choices, or my lifestyle choices, how I go about it, my age, etc, all of it. It’s heavily, heavily trolled. So yes, those are exactly the things that I want to address and how I address it."

Malaika is currently in relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The two are often spotted at film parties or events. They also share pictures from their regular vacations on Instagram. She has a 19-year-old son Arhaan Khan with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The two co-parent him and are often praised for how they come together to see him off at airport.

