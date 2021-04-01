Malaika Arora takes fans inside her kitchen as she teases them with 'something exciting is cooking', see pic

Television personality, fitness and yoga enthusiast Malaika Arora is known for her healthy lifestyle and often shares tips with fans on social media. This time she has given fans a sneak peek of the healthy food that she was cooking.

Taking to social media platform Instagram, Malaika shared a post wearing an oversized striped white and blue shirt, with her hair in a bun, as she stood over the stove. In the picture, she was seen cooking a green vegetable dish as she took a bite from it.

Teasing her fans she said that "something exciting is cooking" and asked if someone could guess what it is. She captioned the picture, "Something exciting is cooking and I cannot wait to share it with you all. Any guesses though? #HealthFirst #Fitness #HealthyMeals #FitnessGoals #HealthyFood #KeepItHonest #TastyandHealthy".

Her close friends Maheep Kapoor and Sophie Choudry dropped comments. Sophie wrote, "Need a professional taster? Just one floor above." Replying to this, Malaika said, "always welcome dear tasty taster". Maheep guessed the dish and wrote, "Karela", to which Malaika dropped a "hmmmm".

On Wednesday, Malaika shared a stunning selfie, sans makeup, on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Sunkissed".

Though Malaika chose to stay home for much of the pandemic, she maintains her exercise routine and often shares yoga videos. She has also been stepping out every now and then. For Holi, she enjoyed her time with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor but chose to spend time on long walks in the woods instead of playing with colours.

For Christmas and New Year, they headed to Goa, where her sister Amrita Arora has a beach-side home. Sharing a picture from Goa, Malaika had written, "Home away from home @azarabeachhouse ......bliss n tranquility , 'the perfect getaway home'.Jus too stunning @shaklad @amuaroraofficial @rainforest.talisman #labouroflove #goa".

On Diwali, Malaika joined Arjun in Dharamshala, where he was shooting for Bhoot Police. Sharing pictures from the hills, she wrote, "The path less travelled....quiet,serene mornings." With another set of pictures, she had written: "Robe,Ugg’s n a hot cuppa.... my kinda vibe pic theda hai par achaa hai."

