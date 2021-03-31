IND USA
Actor Malaika Arora is passionate about yoga and fitness.
bollywood

Malaika Arora drops a gorgeous sun-kissed selfie, see here

  • Malaika Arora on Wednesday dropped a sun-kissed selfie. The fitness and yoga enthusiast is an inspiration on how to be a age-defying beauty.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 31, 2021 05:33 PM IST

Actor, fitness and yoga enthusiast Malaika Arora has shared a stunning new selfie. The picture shows her without any makeup.

Sharing it as an Instagram Story, Malaika simply wrote: "Sunkissed." Through much of the pandemic period, Malaika has chosen to stay home. However, her exercise routine remains intact despite the pandemic.

Malaika Arora's latest picture.
She had, nonetheless, been making brief time-out sessions, every now and then. For Holi, she stepped out with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. However, instead of playing with colours, they chose to spend time going on long walks in the woods and skipping.

For Christmas and new year, the couple had taken off to Goa, where her sister Amrita Arora maintains a beach-side home. From there, Malaika had shared stunning pictures of the cosy property.

Sharing a picture from Goa, she had written: "Home away from home @azarabeachhouse ......bliss n tranquility ,”the perfect getaway home”.Jus too stunning @shaklad @amuaroraofficial @rainforest.talisman #labouroflove #goa".


Before that, for Diwali, she had gone off to Dharamshala to enjoy some time in seclusion as Arjun shot for his film, Bhoot Police along with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

Sharing pictures from the hill station, she had written: "The path less travelled....quiet,serene mornings." With another set, she had said: "Robe,Ugg’s n a hot cuppa.... my kinda vibe pic theda hai par achaa hai."


More recently, Malaika had attended a house party at sister Amrita's Mumbai home, which saw many of her industry friends attend it. Names included Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor among others.

For the evening, Malaika had kept it casual yet chick with her bright red co-ord set and completed her look with a pair of silver stilettos. Arjun, on the other hand, wore a blue t-shirt.

