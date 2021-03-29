Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor spend Holi 2021 with long walks and poolside skipping, see pics

With a huge spike in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) banned public and private Holi 2021 parties in the city. While this has played spoilsport for the Holi spirit for many, Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have found the perfect way to celebrate the festival of colours. The couple is spending the long weekend to unwind together.

Arjun took to Instagram Stories on Sunday evening to reveal that he and Malaika were out in the open, enjoying a walk together. Arjun shared a picture of Malaika admiring the view while he followed her lead. On Monday, Malaika shared a video of Arjun skipping near a poolside while she watched from the shade. Malaika shared the video with the sticker, "Let's do this."

Arjun Kapoor shares a picture of Malaika Arora.

Arjun Kapoor skipping while Malaika Arora watches.

Arjun and Malaika have been spotted together a few times in the past month. The duo visited Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan a few times after the latter welcomed their second baby boy. Arjun and Malaika were photographed leaving the Khan household together a few times.

Malaika also made headlines after she gave a shout-out to her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The television personality took to Instagram Stories last week to reveal that she received a box of mangoes from Arbaaz and thanked him. "Thank u @arbaazkhanofficial @aam.wallah for the freshest mangoes that u can order online," she said. Over the weekend, she revealed that she ordered another box. "Ordered another box coz I couldn't resist," she said, tagging Arbaaz.

Malaika Arora orders mangoes from a brand supported by her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

Arbaaz and Malaika announced their separation in 2016, after being married for more than a decade-and-a-half. The ex-couple shares a son, Arhaan, together. Malaika confirmed she and Arjun were dating in 2019. While the couple made their first appearance as a couple during the screening of India’s Most Wanted, Malaika shared a picture on Arjun's birthday in 2019, making their relationship Instagram official.

