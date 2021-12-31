Malaika Arora teases ‘Mr Pouty’ Arjun Kapoor with new photo, he shares unseen video from their Maldives trip. See here

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently quarantining after testing positive for Covid-19, is missing his girlfriend Malaika Arora. He took to Instagram Stories to share an unseen video of them riding on a golf cart, and wrote, “@malaikaaroraofficial, I miss you.” He added a crying emoji at the end.

The video shared by Arjun appeared to be from his and Malaika’s trip to the Maldives earlier this year. She reposted it on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Awww baby, miss you too,” followed by a heart emoji.

Arjun also shared a picture with Malaika, in which they both pouted. “As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must), we just wanna wish all of you a happy and very pouty 2022 ahead!!!” he wrote. She posted the same image on her own account and wrote, “I miss you Mr Pouty @arjunkapoor (PS - My pout is better than yours)… Happy New Year.”

Last week, Arjun joined Malaika and her family for a Christmas lunch at her mother’s house. Her son Arhaan joined them too.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for quite some time now. In an interview with Filmfare last year, he said that they decided not to hide their relationship because the media has been respectful towards them.

“We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that,” he said.

Arjun will be seen next in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. Malaika, meanwhile, is currently seen as one of the judges on India’s Best Dancer.

