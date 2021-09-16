Mallika Sherawat calls it 'misogynistic' how 'actor's girlfriend' was blamed by public for his death

Mallika Sherawat, without taking names, seems to have reacted to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the events that followed. The actor died in June 2020 and in the weeks that followed, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was accused of money laundering and abetting his suicide.

The Welcome actor, who will be seen in digital series Nakaab, said that the people, ‘in a very misogynistic way’, blamed Rhea Chakraborty.

Speaking with SpotboyE, Mallika Sherawat said, “Last year there was a death of an actor and people in a very misogynistic way started blaming his girlfriend. Again it comes down to perception towards women, how we treat women. There was no proof that the poor girlfriend was involved, they started blaming her, manipulating her. The role social media is playing in all this thing. This is all-inclusive in our show Nakaab.”

When asked if the upcoming show is inspired from the events that transpired after the actor's death, Mallika said, “I don't want to take any names, but I would definitely say there are lot of similar things.”

Last year, Sushant's father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea, accusing her and her family. Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty, among others, were questioned by ED, NCB and CBI in connection with the case. She was then arrested on a drugs-related charge and spent nearly a month in Byculla jail. Rhea recently made her acting comeback with Chehre, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Nakaab released earlier this month. Besides Mallika, the series also features Esha Gupta and Ankita Chakrobarty. The series revolves around a high-profile death of a leading actor. The police investigates if it was an accident, suicide or murder. Mallika, who plays Zohra Mehra, is the prime suspect while Esha, who essays the role of Aditi, is the investigating officer.