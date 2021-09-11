Mallika Sherawat changed her name after dad said she'd tarnish family name: 'It was my rebellion against patriarchy'

Mallika Sherawat had previously revealed that she had changed her name when she entered the film industry. The actor was born as Reema Lamba and ran away from home to become an actor in Bollywood.

While she had said that she adopted her mother's maiden name, Sherawat, she has now revealed what prompted her to change her name. The actor, in a recent interview, said that her father felt that Mallika would tarnish the family's reputation if she enters Bollywood so she decided to disown the name.

“It was my rebellion against patriarchy because my father said, ‘Ye filmo mein jayegi, parivaar ka naam kharab karegi, main tereko disown karta hoon (She will enter the film industry, she will ruin the family name, I disown you).’ Maine kaha, 'Main tumhara naam hi disown karti hoon. Tum kya mujhe disown karoge (I told him that I disown your name). Yes, you're my dad, I respect you, I love you, main apni maa ka naam use karungi (But I'll use my mother's name).' So I used Sherawat, it's my mother's name,” she said, speaking with Bollywood Bubble.

Since her debut, Mallika has appeared in numerous films. She caught the country's attention when she performed a few bold scenes with Emraan Hashmi in Murder. She later starred in films such as Khwahish, Welcome, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, and Dasavatharam. Internationally, she did films such as The Myth, with Jackie Chan, and Politics of Love.

However, her relationship with her family remained severed for years. In the same interview, Mallika said that over the years, the sourness has reduced. “It still not the best I would say, but with age everyone softens,” she said.

Mallika was last seen in Rajat Kapoor's Rk/RKay. She will next appear in a digital series called Naqab. Speaking about her journey so far, she told a leading daily, “I have auditioned to get work. I didn’t ever land a film without going through that. Even Jackie Chan had auditioned several actresses before casting me in his film (The Myth). The process was always there but I am not sure if it was followed as strictly for industry kids. This time around, when Rajat approached me for his film, he took me through a proper look test and screen-test and had told me that if he is not convinced about it, I won’t get the part.”