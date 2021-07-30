Mallika Sherawat is sharing postcards from Parisian getaway, check out pics

Mallika Sherawat is currently on a Parisian getaway. The actor has been sharing multiple postcards from the French capital, for her fans on Instagram.

On Friday, she shared a photo that showed her posing on a brick road next to the river Seine. The Eiffel Tower is standing tall at a distance with a few boats bobbing in the river. Sharing the photo on Twitter, Mallika wrote, "Summering in the city of love Paris."

Mallika Sherawat posing for pictures in Paris.

Earlier, she had shared a picture from a cafe and also a video from a French building with a spiral staircase and large artwork on the walls. She posed next to the love lock bridge and wrote, "Another one of my favourite bridges in Paris Pont des Arts or the Love Lock bridge."

The actor also visited the Indian Embassy there. "Thank you @indiainfrance & Mr Ambassador His Excellency Jawed Asraf for a great cultural evening at the embassy residence Jai Hind," she wrote, posing for pictures with the ambassador.

Mallika has long been stationed in Los Angeles, California. There, she has rented a large home and had often shared photos and videos of it on social media.

While Mallika has been largely missing from the big screen, he will be next seen in Rajat Kapoor's RK/RKAY. It also stars Rajat, Ranvir Shorey and Manu Rishi Chada. Mallika plays the role of Gulabo and the film is an ode to the romantic cinema of the 1950s and 1960s.

Mallika made her debut with Khwahish (2003) and was later seen in Murder (2004), Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006), Aap Ka Suroor and Welcome (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011). She also starred in Hollywood movies like Hisss (2010) and Politics of Love (2011). She also starred with Jackie Chan in The Myth.