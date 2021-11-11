Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mallika Sherawat recalls her fight with Emraan Hashmi during Murder: 'It was so childish on my part also, I’m no less'
Mallika Sherawat recalls her fight with Emraan Hashmi during Murder: 'It was so childish on my part also, I’m no less'

Mallika Sherawat has spoken about her fights with her co-stars. She called her fight with Emraan Hashmi the 'funniest'.
Mallika Sherawat spoke about her ight with Emraan Hashmi.
Published on Nov 11, 2021 09:10 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Mallika Sherawat has spoken about her fights with her co-stars adding that most of them would get into an 'ego tussle' with her. In a new interview, Mallika called her fight with her Murder co-actor Emraan Hashmi, the 'funniest'.

Directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Murder released in 2004. It featured Mallika Sherawat, Emraan Hashmi, and Ashmit Patel in lead roles. Set in Bangkok, Thailand, the film is based on the 2002 American film Unfaithful. Murder became highly successful at the box office. Murder 2 (2011) and Murder 3 (2013) were also parts of the film series.

During an interview on The Love Laugh Live show, when host Mandira Bedi asked about her fights with her co-actors, Mallika said, “I don’t know why, but most of the co-actors would get into an ego tussle with me. They would expect me, the male co-stars like they come on set for me to--if I'm sitting, stand up and say 'good morning, how are you' and fawn over them. It’s not my personality, I’m a Haryanvi Jaat, I don’t fawn over nobody if I'm forced to. I’ve had quite a few skirmishes."

She continued, "The funniest was with Emraan Hashmi after or during Murder. We didn't speak and now I think it was so childish. It was after the film I think during promotions or something we had a misunderstanding. It was so uncalled for and so childish on my part also. I’m no less.” Mallika added that though she laughs about the fight now, they are no longer in touch. “I lost touch with him and it’s really sad because he was a wonderful co-star because he’s so friendly and giving. He’s a nice boy.”

Meanwhile, fans will see Mallika next in RK/RKAY, directed by Rajat Kapoor. The film released in the US a while ago but is yet to release in India. She will also be seen in Nakaab, a digital series that also features Ankita Chakraborty and Esha Gupta.

Also Read | Mallika Sherawat says a producer once wanted to heat chapatis on her waist for ‘hot song’ | Mallika Sherawat says a producer once wanted to heat chapatis on her waist for ‘hot song’

Emraan was seen in the recently released Dybbuk: The Curse is Real along with Nikita Dutta. The horror movie also features Imaaduddin Shah, Denzil Smith, Anil George, Bijay Anand, Gaurav Sharma, and Yuri Suri in key roles. The movie released on Amazon Prime Video on October 29.

Earlier this year, he was seen in Rumy Jafry's Chehre along with Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor.

mallika sherawat murder anurag basu
