Mallika Sherawat tells Shweta Tiwari she will set her up with a European man, says they are far better than Indian men

The Traitors Season 2 has begun and the new episodes revealed that Dalip Tahil has joined the gang of innocents in the show after an early exit. One bond that has formed in the first few episodes is that of actors Mallika Sherawat and Shweta Tiwari.

What Mallika said

Mallika Sherawat and Shweta Tiwari have become close friends on The Traitors Season 2.

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In the sixth episode, Shweta and Mallika were seen chilling in the billiards room with Rhea Chakraborty. Mallika told Shweta, “I have promised her I am going to set her up with a nice European man. Who is going to cherish you, celebrate you.”

Rhea smiled and asked Mallika: “Are European men better than Indian men to date?” Mallika looked shocked at the question and replied, “Is that even a question to ask? Are you out of your mind? Yes. But I am going to fix it up for sure.” Shweta laughed and asked her “Mere piche kyu par gaye (Why are you after me)?”

Deep Dive Why does Mallika Sherawat believe European men are better than Indian men for dating? Mallika Sherawat expressed her belief that European men will cherish and celebrate their partners more than Indian men, showcasing her enthusiasm for setting Shweta Tiwari up with a European man. What challenges do contestants face in The Traitors Season 2? Contestants in The Traitors Season 2 face challenges such as identifying secret traitors among them while protecting their own identities, with missions that strain friendships and create suspicion. How has Rhea Chakraborty's past affected her role in The Traitors? Rhea Chakraborty mentioned that her past experiences, particularly being perceived as a traitor due to her personal life, influenced her decision to not want to be a traitor on the show to avoid further negative attention.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Shalini Passi urged the three women to stop talking about men and start discussing the game for once. Rhea said she is done with the game and can't figure out what's happening anymore. Shalini quipped that if this is the case then Rhea should volunteer to go out of the show! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Shalini Passi urged the three women to stop talking about men and start discussing the game for once. Rhea said she is done with the game and can't figure out what's happening anymore. Shalini quipped that if this is the case then Rhea should volunteer to go out of the show! {{/usCountry}}

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In the first episode, Shweta had claimed, “Apne patiyon ko cheat karte huye maine hi pakda tha (I caught my husbands cheating on me),” when Karan asked her, “You can't be that good at catching a liar.”

Shweta has been married twice. She separated from her first husband, Raja Chaudhary, in 2007 after nine years of marriage, finalizing a bitter legal battle in 2012 by giving up a Mumbai flat valued at ₹93 lakh to secure full custody of her daughter, Palak. Her second marriage to Abhinav Kohli, begun in 2013, ended when she filed for divorce in 2019 following further allegations of domestic discord and harassment.

About The Traitors

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The celebrity line-up this season includes Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D’souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, and Ranveer Brar.

Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri also join the new season. They will compete for the title and a significant cash prize while trying to outsmart one another.

In the sixth episode, Kullu was voted out. He was one of the traitors. Earlier, Harman Singha was voted out, and he had revealed himself as the traitor. Ranveer Brar, Abhishek Malhan and Parul Gulati were the latest innocents to have been evicted from the show.