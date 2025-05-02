Menu Explore
Malti Marie has started going to kindergarten, karate classes: Dad Nick Jonas gives cute updates

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 02, 2025 03:55 PM IST

Nick Jonas believes he and Priyanka Chopra have already delivered their best duet through their daughter, Malti Marie.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra might collaborate on a song someday but he knows that they've already delivered their best duet. In a new podcast, Nick was about any plans of working with Priyanka in the future when he said their daughter Malti Marie is already their best duet.

Nick Jonas spoke about his daughter Malti recently during a podcast.
Nick Jonas spoke about his daughter Malti recently during a podcast.

Nick and Priyanka's best duet

On SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live podcast, Nick was joined by his The Last Five Years co-star Adrienne Warren. The host asked him about how even Priyanka loves to sing and if they would work together. Nick said, “She is an amazing singer and she is shooting a movie in India right now. I think our best duet is probably our little girl.” The host went ‘awww’ and Adrienne called it a nice segue. She also called Malti the 'cutest little girl you've ever seen'.

Nick continued, “She's 3. She is in nursery school, she is in karate class, got her first belt.” When the host said that his girl also turned 3 but was not in karate, Nick assured him that it still wasn't ‘too late’.

Priyanka as a supportive partner

Speaking about Priyanka's support for him, Nick said that it matter a lot how your partner champions your work, how Priyanka has done for him. Adrienne joked, “She's come more than my mom. That tell you a lot.”

Nick and Priyanka married in 2018 in India. She has permanently moved to US since then but keep visiting India for work. She is finally shooting her comeback Bollywood movie with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.

In 'The Last Five Years', Nick shares the stage with Adrienne Warren in a captivating tale of love, loss, and time, told in a unique, non-linear fashion.

The musical, which marks Nick Jonas' Broadway debut, is directed by Whitney White and is based on the beloved 2002 musical by Jason Robert Brown.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
