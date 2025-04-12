Priyanka Chopra cuddles with daughter Malti Marie, shares her adorable pic as she plays dress up

Actor Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of how she has been spending time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka posted some adorable pictures. (Also Read | Will Malti Marie be part of entertainment industry at a young age? Nick Jonas shares what he and Priyanka Chopra think) Priyanka Chopra spent some time with Malti.

Priyanka Chopra cuddles with daughter Malti

In the first photo, Priyanka Chopra was seen sitting on the couch with Malti in her arms. The toddler looked in front of her as her mother clicked the selfie. Priyanka wore a grey outfit while Malti was seen in a white and pink outfit. The duo relaxed at home. Priyanka captioned the picture, “Fridays like this (red heart emoji).”

In the next picture, Malti was seen in a green dress with wings attached to it. She also wore a flower crown on her head. The toddler stood in a room with her back towards the camera. Priyanka also shared a picture of her pet dog Diana.

Priyanka got married to singer Nick Jonas in 2018. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

Recently, Nick spoke about Malti's love for singing on The Kelly Clarkson Show. He said, "We have a three-year-old, and she loves to sing. I think a career in entertainment is a wonderful career…Your one sort of job in life is to protect your kids but it's also to let them fly and live their life… So anyway, she's singing a ton and I'm like, ‘Uh-oh’."

About Priyanka's new projects

Reportedly, Priyanka will star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. Priyanka will also star in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.

Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series Citadel 2. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut".