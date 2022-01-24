Man gets Tara Sutaria's face tattooed on arm after getting Kartik Aaryan's face inked on his chest: 'Ye sabka fan hai'

A fan of actor Tara Sutaria got a tattoo of her face on his right arm. In a video, shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Tara was seen smiling as she got a peek of the tattoo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tara Sutaria, in the clip, was approached by the man as he showed her his tattoo. The actor revealed the entire tattoo, also featuring her name, as she peeled off the bandage.

The fan also gifted her a picture frame with a sketch of her face. Tara met the fan dressed in a black sports bra and grey trousers. The fan also presented actor Tiger Shroff with a photo frame with his picture. Tiger sported a blue vest and black pants along with a face mask.

Tara Sutaria with her fan. (Varinder Chawla)

The fan also gifted Tara a picture frame.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this month, the same fan was seen with Kartik Aaryan as he got the actor's face tattooed on his chest. In a video that had surfaced online, the fan had asked Kartik to take off the bandage. After seeing the tattoo, Kartik had said, “It's amazing. Sahi lag raha hai yar. Kisne banaya hai (This looks good, who has made this)?” The fan replied, “Tattoo artist ne banaya hai (A tattoo artist has made this).”

People online were amused by the boy. “Ye sabka fan hai (He is everyone's fan),” wrote one. “Ye kuchh zada hi ho gya,”

Meanwhile, Tara was seen recently in Tadap opposite actor Ahan Shetty as he marked his Bollywood debut. Directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap is a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic action drama RX 100.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor started her acting career as a child artiste with Disney India show Big Bada Boom (2010) and made her debut as a female lead with Student of the Year 2. She followed it up with action-romance Marjaavaan. Tara also has Heropanti 2 and Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's fan gets tattoo of his face on chest, gets actor to peel off the bandage on camera. Watch

Recently, in an interview with news agency PTI, Tara spoke about her film choices. “I choose a project based on the story and whether I can fit into the world of what the director envisions. I take into consideration my strengths and weaknesses and then make my choices. I feel blessed to be part of these films and play such different roles. Every film and every role has been a learning experience."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON