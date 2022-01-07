Kartik Aaryan's fan gets tattoo of his face on chest, gets actor to peel off the bandage on camera. Watch

A video of actor Kartik Aaryan with his fan, who got Kartik's face's tattooed on his chest is doing rounds on internet. In the video, the fan can be seen requesting Kartik to take off the bandage from his tattoo.

A paparazzi's account posted the video on Wednesday. The clip was captioned, “Greeted by a fan boy with a tattoo of the actor, @kartikaaryan 's fanbase is clearly beyond girls as boys are equally crazy for the star!”

In the video, a fan can be seen asking Kartik to remove a bandage from his chest. When Kartik removes it, a tattoo of Kartik's face was revealed on his chest. Seeing the tattoo, Kartik says, “It's amazing. Sahi lag raha hai yar. Kisne banaya hai (This looks good, who has made this)?” The fan then replies, “Tattoo artist ne banaya hai (A tattoo artist has made this).”

This video comes after another of two female fans of Kartik went viral on Wednesday. In the video, the girls were seen standing near Kartik's building and s “Kartik please come.” Kartik later came down and met the fans and clicked selfies with them. He even reposted the video on Instagram, with the caption: “This love. This is what I live for. This is my drive. This is everything. To all my fans, most genuinely, I’m blessed to have y’all, can never thank y’all enough but shall keep trying."

In a recent interview with ANI, Kartik talked about his fan following and the love he receives from people. “It feels good that several titles have been attached to my name. Sometimes, my poses also get trending. A few months back, my fans started 'Pose like Kartik Aaryan' on social media. I am happy and feel lucky to receive so much love from people. Hope more titles get attached to my name. I hope I always live up to people's expectations,” he has said.

