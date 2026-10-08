Exclusive| Aditya Sarpotdar on directing Nana Patekar in Shakti Shalini, one of his final films: ‘He was a family friend; was excited to see it’
Filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar had known late actor Nana Patekar through family connections and pursued him for Shakti Shalini.
For filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, working with Nana Patekar on Shakti Shalini was more than an opportunity to direct the legendary actor. Nana was not just someone Sarpotdar had admired on-screen, but also a family friend. The news of Nana's sudden death on Thursday (October 8) came as a shock to the director.
“It’s very shocking for me. Just a few days ago, I had a long call with him about how he was excited to see the final film,” Sarpotdar tells HT City exclusively, recalling their last conversation. The film, which stars Aneet Padda and is expected to release later this year or early next year, had already been completely shot.
Also read: Exclusive | Muzaffar Ali recalls casting a 25-yr-old Nana Patekar in Gaman, his acting debut: He wasn't manufactured for Bollywood
“He was my grandfather’s friend. So I have seen him, grown up around stories of him.”
That connection made Shakti Shalini meaningful for Sarpotdar. He had pursued Nana for the role and was grateful when the veteran actor agreed to come on board. “I pursued him to do the part and he was gracious enough to agree to do it. And once he was a part of it, to him it was not just about his role, but the whole film,” he further adds.
Conversations with Nana quickly went beyond Shakti Shalini, “With him, it was cinema always. It was all about all the experiences he’s kind of come from, what he’s learned from, and he would impart that to everybody around him.”
Aditya was particularly struck by Nana’s enthusiasm for cinema even after more than five decades in the industry, “I told him that what I really take away from every conversation I have with him is his enthusiasm about movies, even after working in movies for more than 50 years. It is something that I really want to hold close to me when I am growing as a filmmaker. I look up to this quality of his.”
Their collaboration had been a long time coming. Aditya had first met Nana for a Marathi film nearly a decade earlier, but the project did not work out because of dates and other issues. “I remember telling him that we couldn’t make that work, but we have to make this work… and never would have I thought that this would be my last chance to work with him.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More