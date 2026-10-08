Rohit Shetty reveals Nana Patekar refused fees for Golmaal Again cameo, told him to donate it to orphanage
Rohit Shetty paid tribute to Nana Patekar, recalling how the actor offered candid career advice and refused payment for his cameo in Golmaal Again.
Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar's sudden demise has left the entire film industry in shock. Several actors and filmmakers have expressed their grief over losing a great artiste and shared fond memories of the veteran actor. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who worked with Nana in Golmaal Again, revealed that the actor refused to take a fee for his cameo in the film.
Rohit Shetty remembers Nana Patekar
Mourning Nana's death, the filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a picture of the actor. He penned a note remembering his special bond with Nana and wrote, "Dear Dada, I will miss your late-night calls. No hello and no formalities but a straight, "Aye Shetty, kya kar raha hai? ,(Hey Shetty, what are you doing?) And I would purposely reply "Kaun bol raha hai? (Who is speaking?)", to irritate you only to get a "Saale, Nana bol raha hoon! (Nana speaking)"
He also recalled Nana being his biggest critic and supporter at the same time. He wrote, "After my release, you were one of my biggest and most honest critics. You never sugar-coated anything. 'Yeh waali tune achhi banayi (This is good),' 'Yeh waali mujhe achhi nahi lagi (This I didn't like),' 'Yeh waali superhit hai (This is superhit)' and 'this you tried to make a hit.' And then, in your own way, you would remind me, 'Abay, tu khud star hai... tujhe itne stars ki zaroorat nahi hai (“Hey, you’re a star yourself… you don’t need so many stars).'"
Deep Dive
Rohit further recalled his special bond with Nana, which was why the veteran actor refused to take a fee for his cameo in Golmaal Again. He wrote, "I will never forget when you did a cameo in Golmaal Again. I asked you, "Dada, aapki fees?".
And you looked at me and said, 'Ch****ya, tujhse paise lunga? Ek anathashram ka number deta hoon, wahan donate kar de (Idiot, would I take money from you? I’ll give you the number of an orphanage instead; donate it there).' That was you Dada. Straight. Unfiltered. Generous. And always genuine. I will miss being called Shetty by you. WILL MISS YOU DADA."
Nana Patekar may have had only a brief appearance in Golmaal Again, but his presence in the 2017 horror comedy was instantly recognisable. The actor appeared as himself in a cameo, while his distinctive voice also became a recurring gag in the film. Whenever a character was possessed, they would mimic Patekar's voice.
About Nana Patekar's death
Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa on October 8. His son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed his death to local media. The actor was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital. Doctors attempted to revive him with cardiac massage for 45 minutes before he was declared dead.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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