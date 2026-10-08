Rohit Shetty reveals Nana Patekar refused fees for Golmaal Again cameo, told him to donate it to orphanage

Mourning Nana's death, the filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a picture of the actor. He penned a note remembering his special bond with Nana and wrote, "Dear Dada, I will miss your late-night calls. No hello and no formalities but a straight, "Aye Shetty, kya kar raha hai? ,(Hey Shetty, what are you doing?) And I would purposely reply "Kaun bol raha hai? (Who is speaking?)", to irritate you only to get a "Saale, Nana bol raha hoon! (Nana speaking)"

Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar 's sudden demise has left the entire film industry in shock. Several actors and filmmakers have expressed their grief over losing a great artiste and shared fond memories of the veteran actor. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty , who worked with Nana in Golmaal Again , revealed that the actor refused to take a fee for his cameo in the film.

He also recalled Nana being his biggest critic and supporter at the same time. He wrote, "After my release, you were one of my biggest and most honest critics. You never sugar-coated anything. 'Yeh waali tune achhi banayi (This is good),' 'Yeh waali mujhe achhi nahi lagi (This I didn't like),' 'Yeh waali superhit hai (This is superhit)' and 'this you tried to make a hit.' And then, in your own way, you would remind me, 'Abay, tu khud star hai... tujhe itne stars ki zaroorat nahi hai (“Hey, you’re a star yourself… you don’t need so many stars).'"

Rohit further recalled his special bond with Nana, which was why the veteran actor refused to take a fee for his cameo in Golmaal Again. He wrote, "I will never forget when you did a cameo in Golmaal Again. I asked you, "Dada, aapki fees?".

And you looked at me and said, 'Ch****ya, tujhse paise lunga? Ek anathashram ka number deta hoon, wahan donate kar de (Idiot, would I take money from you? I’ll give you the number of an orphanage instead; donate it there).' That was you Dada. Straight. Unfiltered. Generous. And always genuine. I will miss being called Shetty by you. WILL MISS YOU DADA."

Nana Patekar may have had only a brief appearance in Golmaal Again, but his presence in the 2017 horror comedy was instantly recognisable. The actor appeared as himself in a cameo, while his distinctive voice also became a recurring gag in the film. Whenever a character was possessed, they would mimic Patekar's voice.