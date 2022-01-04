‘Kartik Aaryan, please come’: Actor meets fans who screamed his name outside his home. Watch

On Tuesday, Kartik Aaryan met two of his fans, who relentlessly called out his name from outside his building. A video which has surfaced on the Internet shows two girls standing outside Kartik's Mumbai residence and yelling his name. A longer version of the video reveals Kartik stepped out of his home to meet the fans.

In the video, shared on social media, two girls can be seen jumping in excitement as they requested Kartik meet them: “Kartik please come…. please please please.” Later, Kartik can be seen patiently posing with them for pictures.

Re-sharing the video, initially posted by a paparazzo account, Kartik wrote on his Instagram: “This love. This is what I live for. This is my drive. This is everything. To all my fans, most genuinely, I’m blessed to have y’all, can never thank y’all enough but shall keep trying.”

In a recent interview with ANI, Kartik talked about his fan following and the love he receives from people. “It feels good that several titles have been attached to my name. Sometimes, my poses also get trending. A few months back, my fans started 'Pose like Kartik Aaryan' on social media. I am happy and feel lucky to receive so much love from people. Hope more titles get attached to my name. I hope I always live up to people's expectations,” he has said.

Kartik recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of his upcoming film Shehzada. The film is being directed by Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan and also stars actor Kriti Sanon. The film will also star Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles. Shehzada is the remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik also has Anees Bazmi's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline. The film will also star actors Tabu and Kiara Advani. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa that starred actors Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles.

