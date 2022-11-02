Manager Pooja Dadlani poses with Shah Rukh Khan for a pic as they celebrate their birthdays together

It's double celebration time at Mannat as both Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani celebrate their birthdays on Wednesday. After Shah Rukh greeted his fans from the balcony at midnight, Pooja also shared a picture of the two on Wednesday morning. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan makes rare midnight appearance on balcony as thousands start dance party outside Mannat on his birthday)

The selfie, clicked by Shah Rukh, showed him and Pooja posing together. Shah Rukh pouted for the camera as Pooja smiled. Both were wearing black outfits in the photo. Pooja posted two purple hearts emojis with her photo.

Shah Rukh Khan and Pooja Dadlani.

Before this, Shah Rukh had stepped on the railings of his balcony in Mannat with his son AbRam at midnight to greet and thank thousands of fans gathered outside his home to wish him. Shah Rukh blew kisses, joined his hands in thanks and even struck his famous arms-spread-wide pose.

Pooja has been Shah Rukh's manager for many years now. She came into the spotlight earlier this year at the funeral of singer Lata Mangeshkar where she joined Shah Rukh. Most people thought she was Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri as she was wearing a mask and her face could not be seen. It was later realised that it was Pooja with Shah Rukh. Last month, she also joined Shah Rukh and his family at his youngest son AbRam's Taekwondo match.

Shah Rukh turned 57 on Wednesday. He is expected to release the trailer for his upcoming movie Pathaan on the special occasion. The film stars him with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Reportedly, he plays a spy in the action thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Apart from that, he also has Dunki with Rajkummar Hirani, their first film together. It also stars Taapsee Pannu. His third upcoming project is with Atlee, a film called Jawan. He will star with Nayanthara in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in a special appearance and also in R Madhavan's Rocketry. He hasn't had a lead role in a film since 2018's Zero.

