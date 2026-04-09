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Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar co-star reveals how actor has changed after film’s success: ‘He feels like different person'

According to Manav Gohil, his Dhurandhar co-star Ranveer Singh is in an important phase of his life and career. 

Apr 09, 2026 08:30 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Actor Manav Gohil, who shared screen space with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, has opened up about the transformation he has witnessed in the star following the franchise’s success and his journey into fatherhood. According to Manav, Ranveer has become more mindful in his decisions, a shift that is reflected in his overall demeanour.

Manav Gohil on Ranveer Singh

In Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar The Revenge, Manav Gohil was seen in the role of Sushant Bansal.

In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Manav spoke about Ranveer, and how everything has changed after the success of Dhurandhar.

“I think Ranveer is currently in a very important phase of his life—he is in transition. He has become a father and the face of one of the most historic films. He is already a superstar and a great actor—he deserves everything he has today. I’m sure there is a larger plan behind his choices. If you notice, his clothes, his media presence—everything has changed. His demeanour has evolved. He’s now seen in more structured, well-tailored looks. He feels like a different person,” Manav said.

During the interview, the host brought up his Kantara controversy. To this, Manav responded, “Ranveer isn’t just a superstar in India, but globally. I’m sure he has become more responsible in handling his stardom. There are people guiding these decisions, and Deepika Padukone herself is a very wise woman.”

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar focused on Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza, infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. The film’s sequel was released in theatres on March 19. It delves into the origins of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing the motivations behind his mission. The film also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India.

Apart from Ranveer, the spy thriller stars Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

 
ranveer singh deepika padukone dua padukone singh
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