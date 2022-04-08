Manav Kaul: Life is so much more than just being famous

Actor and author Manav Kaul’s eighth book titled Shirt Ka Teesra Button recently hit the stands. The book, based on a young boy, takes one back to their childhood days. Talking about it, he says, “It is about a boy growing up in a village, who’s in the sixth grade, and it encapsulates his journey, childhood and memories, and his first idea of literature. This idea of a kid experiencing so many things for the first time mesmerised me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The book has met with a positive response from bibliophiles, many of who sent in their handwritten notes of appreciation to Kaul. He tells us that it’s always special to hear people talk about his book rather his films and web shows.

“I’ve been receiving a lot of attention for The Fame Game and Ajeeb Daastaans (2021). But the people reading my books are way lesser. Jo cheezein kam hoti hai, woh aap ko zyaada pasand aati hai. I truly cherish it when someone comes to me and says that they have enjoyed reading a book written by me or a play directed by me,” he says.

The Nail Polish (2021) actor often takes off to quiet places as it keeps him grounded and helps him write more. “I want to meet people who aren’t a part of the industry like actors, writers, directors and fans. When I travel, I meet so many interesting people who are doing amazing things like running a bakery or a coffee shop in a tiny nook of the mountains,” he shares.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For Kaul, there’s more to life that just a film set. “Life is so much more than just being famous. The perspective of life we have has always been very lopsided and it’s getting narrower by the day. So, I like knowing about other people’s lives,” he ends.