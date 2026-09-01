Mandana Karimi says a stalker has been after her for 6 years: ‘Someone is just trying to destroy my name’

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi has opened up about what she describes as years of stalking and cyberbullying. She says the harassment, which she claims began nearly six years ago, has continued even after she moved from India to Dubai. On Tuesday, Mandana shared a series of videos and screenshots on Instagram, alleging that the person behind it has repeatedly tried to interfere with both her personal life and career.

Mandana says harassment has continued for six years

Mandana Karimi says 6-year harassment ordeal continues after moving to Dubai: ‘It’s still happening’

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Mandana said the alleged harassment began after her separation from businessman Gaurav Gupta and has followed her for years. She claimed that an unidentified person has been reaching out to producers, co-stars and others from her professional circle, sending messages aimed at damaging her reputation. She also alleged that some of them were asked for money.

“I am on a holiday, and it has happened again. I had a cyberbullying case and a stalker for over 6 years since I got separated. An account messaged my producer and co-stars to make them aware of me and also asked them for money. It's still happening. I don't understand who hates me so much and wants me to have no work, money, or friends,” she said in one of the videos.

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She alleges a professional hacker was hired

{{^usCountry}} Mandana said the alleged harassment has taken a toll on her work as well as her personal relationships, and moving to another country has not brought an end to it. She also revealed that she had tried to find out who was behind the alleged stalking a few years ago. She said she hired an investigator, who told her that someone had allegedly paid a “professional hacker” to keep a close watch on her social media activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mandana said the alleged harassment has taken a toll on her work as well as her personal relationships, and moving to another country has not brought an end to it. She also revealed that she had tried to find out who was behind the alleged stalking a few years ago. She said she hired an investigator, who told her that someone had allegedly paid a “professional hacker” to keep a close watch on her social media activity. {{/usCountry}}

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"I went to the bottom of this issue four years ago. I hired someone to find out who this person is, and I was told that someone has paid a professional hacker to watch my posts closely, and whoever is famous they get an email in the name of Meenakshi," she revealed.

Mandana said the emails have continued to land in the inboxes of her friends and people she knows, even after she moved out of India. She added that some of them have forwarded the emails to her and confirmed that they came from a fake account. She added, “I have left India right now, but my friends still receive an email. Honestly, people who know me have sent me the email; it's a fake account. The police in India couldn't do anything in this case. Someone is just trying to destroy my name”.

'Enough is enough,' says Mandana Karimi

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She also posted screenshots of the alleged emails, saying she had finally decided to speak about the harassment publicly. Karimi said she has filed several cybercrime complaints over the years, but the alleged harassment has continued.

“Enough is enough. For years, I have faced ongoing cyberbullying, harassment, and stalking from an unknown person who closely monitors my life and sends malicious emails to people I post or associate with—even after I moved from India to Dubai. I have previously filed multiple cybercrime complaints, and I am now speaking publicly and sharing the evidence,” she wrote in the caption.

She also urged anyone who receives such emails not to respond or send any money. Instead, she asked them to take screenshots of the messages and send them to her.

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Why Mandana Karimi moved to Dubai

Mandana moved to Dubai in May after living in India for nearly 16 years. While she has cited security concerns as one of the reasons behind her decision, the actor has also said that leaving India was a deeply personal choice.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mandana did an AMA session where she replied to fan questions. One fan asked, ‘Have you left Mumbai for good? Do you miss the city?’ In response, Mandana shared a video of herself recording a statement from the airport, in which she said, “I never could imagine or believe that I could say, but Goodbye India.”

She went on to add, “This is going to be hard. But after almost 16 years in India, its finally… leaving behind my second home… and here it is to new beginnings. New country, new home, new everything.”

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Mandana Karimi's move to Dubai also came amid growing tensions in Iran. The actor, who is originally from Iran, has often spoken openly about the situation in her home country.

Mandana Karimi's career

Mandana rose to prominence in India with Bigg Boss 9, where she emerged as the second runner-up in 2015. She made her Bollywood debut with Roy and went on to feature in films including Bhaag Johnny, Main Aur Charles and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3. She was also seen on the reality show Lock Upp in 2022. On the work front, her last film appearance was in the 2022 Netflix release Thar.