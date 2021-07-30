Mandira Bedi shares pic as kids join her for special puja, held a month after husband Raj Kaushal's death

Actor Mandira Bedi held a special puja on Friday, in memory of her late husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal. Her children, son Vir and daughter Tara, also joined the puja with her.

Sharing the photo on Instagram Stories, Mandira added the hashtag '30th day' along with a folded hands emoji. The photo showed Tara sitting next to Mandira, looking at the flames in the hawan kund. Vir also added ghee to the holy flames with his mother.

Mandira Bedi's Instagram post.

Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ke Laddoo, died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack. Mandira and Raj Kaushal had tied the knot in 1999. In 2020, the two had adopted a four-year-old girl and named her Tara.

On Wednesday, Mandira had wished Tara on her fifth birthday and shared a series of pictures from the party. She had captioned it, "28th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much #beginagain."

Recently, on her 23rd wedding anniversary, Mandira took to Instagram and posted a string of images with Raj. "25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough.." she captioned the post. Huma Qureshi, Arjun Bijlani, Armaan Malik, Rhea Chakraborty reacted to the post and dropped heart emojis for Mandira in the comments section.

Mandira had also shared a post expressing her gratitude to have her family by her side after Raj's death. Posting a full family photo, she had captioned it, "Only Love. #Grateful for my #Family and all the love, support and kindness #gratitude #love #thanks."

Mandira rose to fame with her small role in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She later starred in the serial Shanti, which made her a household name. Mandira often shares fitness and workout videos on her Instagram page.