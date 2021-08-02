Mandira Bedi, who lost her husband in June, says when her 'little girl asks me to smile, how can I refuse?'
Actor Mandira Bedi on Monday shared a post-workout picture. She mentioned how she had to smile after her daughter Tara asked her to do so.
Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote: "When my little girl asks me to smile after some post workout endorphins are doing their thing.. how can I refuse.. ? #beginagain #ilovemondays"
The picture showed Mandira sitting on the floor wearing workout clothes, smiling for the camera. Many of her friends left words of encouragement in the comments section. Samir Soni wrote: "Keep it up Mandy!" Mouni Roy said: "My baby."
Many of her fans appreciated her spirit. One said: "Ma'am you look so gorgeous... an inspiration to me. Last year I also lost my husband to Covid." Another person said: "More power to you! Keep smiling." A third person wrote: "Thank you ma'am for inspiring us every single day."
She posted another picture saying she had joined back work.
In June, Mandira lost her husband, producer Raj Kaushal, to a heart attack. Raj had directed films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ke Laddoo. Mandira and Raj married in 1999. In 2020, the couple adopted a four-year-old girl and named her Tara.
On July 30, a month after Raj's death, the actor conducted a puja at her home. Taking to Instagram Stories, Mandira posted a picture, in which her was seen in the front of a 'havan kund' along with her children, Vir and Tara. "30th day," she captioned the post with a folded hand emoji.
Two days before that, she had celebrated Tara's fifth birthday and shared pictures. She had written: "28th July! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it's your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much #beginagain."