Mani Ratnam reveals when he will work with Shah Rukh Khan: 'I’ll go and ask him when...'

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam has said that he often meets Shah Rukh Khan, but working with the star again would require the right script. They have earlier worked together in Dil Se. It also starred Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta along with Shah Rukh. (Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I advance booking collections cross ₹1 crore in just few hours)

Released in 1998, the film was directed by Mani Ratnam and he also co-produced it along with filmmakers Ram Gopal Varma and Shekhar Kapur. Set in the backdrop of insurgency in Assam, the film received several awards including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. It also won accolades at international film festivals and had a successful run at the box office.

Asked about the possibility of reuniting with Shah Rukh, Mani Ratnam told Pinkvilla, "You should ask Shah Rukh. I should have a script ready for him, that’s when I can go to him. So it’s all a function of a script. We just met each other in a function, that’s all. Like I am telling you it’s driven by an idea of a script. Once you have an idea for which Shah Rukh will be right, then I’ll go and ask him.”

Mani Ratnam is gearing up for the release of his next, Ponniyin Selvan: I, which features Aishwarya Rai and is an adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel. The novel, with the same name, was released as a series during the 1950s. The film also stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala. The AR Rahman musical is all set to be released in theatres on September 30 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Ponniyin Selvan: I marks Aishwarya's second collaboration with Tamil actor Vikram. They worked together in their 2010 critically-acclaimed film Raavan that also starred Abhishek Bachchan. After making her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar, Aishwarya also starred in Guru (2007) and Raavan.

