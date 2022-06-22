Maniesh Paul recalls why he was adamant on not doing kiss scene in his 2013 film Mickey Virus

Actor Maniesh Paul spoke about his kiss scene in his first film as a lead actor--Mickey Virus. He recalled how, on the day he was supposed to do the shot, he refused to do it. Speaking on his show, The Maniesh Paul Podcast, with YouTuber-actor Prajakta Koli, he said that he had asked the director Saurabh Varma to inform him ahead of the scene's filing but he wasn't told. Maniesh later revealed why he was adamant about not doing the scene on that particular day. (Also Read | 'How come Maniesh Paul got such a big film?’: Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda tease actor about Jugjugg Jeeyo)

Mickey Virus (2013) is a comedy thriller film, written and directed by Saurabh. The film features Manish, Elli AvrRam, Manish Choudhary, Puja Gupta, and Varun Badola among others. The film is produced by DAR Motion Pictures in association with Trilogic Digital Media Limited and Awesome Films Pvt. Ltd.

In his show, Maniesh said, "I had told director ki pehle batadena, usne nhi bataya (I had told the director to let me know beforehand, but he didn't tell me). The next morning, I reach the set and he said 'Maniesh we will do it today'. I said ‘I won't do it today'. He asked 'why' and I replied, 'I can't do it today, I can't do the intimate kissing scene today'. He asked me, 'What is your problem with doing it today?' I said, 'Today is my wedding anniversary. Guys, on my wedding anniversary I cannot be kissing another woman, please understand'. So I went to Elli and told her, 'We will shoot it tomorrow okay? For sure, we will do it tomorrow'. Everyone was ready. I said, 'Please change the scene, I can't do it today'."

Maniesh also recalled not telling his wife 'much' about the scene though he had informed her that he will be doing an intimate scene. He said he will tell her a few days before the film's release. "I was so excited when the promo came out. I told her, 'My film's promo is out, let's watch it'. The director had added the (kiss) scene in the promo. I was excited and after watching it asked her, 'Nice na?' She had a little tears in her eyes. I said, 'Liked it? Play it once more'. Uske baadd bahar aake jo meri aesi taesei huyi (I had to deal with her reaction after that)."

Maniesh will be next seen in Raj Mehta's JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Prajakta, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani among others. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios, JugJugg Jeeyo is set to hit the theatres on June 24.

