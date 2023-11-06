Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash: Aishwarya Rai decks up in red; Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra also attend

Diwali is almost around the corner and the film industry is all set to hop from one party to another in this festive season. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali bash on Sunday and among the guests were Sidharth Malhotra and actor-wife Kiara Advani. Actors Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan as well as the entire The Archies cast graced the party. Also read: Richa Chadha defends Aishwarya Rai from trolls: ‘People are jealous of her, she never bitches about anyone'

Aishwarya rocks a red sharara

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.

Aishwarya looked gorgeous as always in a full sleeved red kurta and sharara set along with a dupatta. She had her hair styled in curls for the party and completed her look with a silver bindi on her forehead, striking red lips and big traditional earrings. The actor was quite a sport as she posed for the cameras.

Reacting to a paparazzi video of the Ponniyin Selvan actor from the party, a fan wrote, “Beautiful and graceful.” Another called her “ultimate diva”.

Sidharth and Kiara wow fans

On the other hand, Kiara Advani opted for a mustard velvet lehenga and added an emerald necklace to complete the look. She posed for the paparazzi with Sidharth Malhotra, who was in an embroidered black kurta and pyjama.

A papaprazzo shared a video from the party on Instagram and fans couldn't stop expressing their love for the couple. A fan wrote, “So beautiful looking together.” Another said, “Prettiest people in and out.” One more commented, “They make me happy.” Many also called them “Best Couple in Bollywood”.

Salman Khan arrives in casuals

Salman Khan also took out time from his busy schedule ahead of his big Diwali release, Tiger 3, to make an appearance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. He arrived late and was in a simple grey T-shirt and black cargo pants. He also hosts Bigg Boss 17 on TV.

The Archies cast at the bash.

Varun Dhawan with wife, Farhan Akhtar with Shibani, Shahid with Mira and Nita Ambani with Radhika at the bash.

Also among the guests were Nita Ambani with to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, Rekha, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, Farhan Akhtar with wife Shibani Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit with husand Dr Shriram Nene and many others.

