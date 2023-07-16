Manisha Koirala flaunts grey hair during rare appearance at airport, fans call her ‘only natural beauty in Bollywood’

Actor Manisha Koirala on Sunday made a rare appearance at Mumbai airport. Paparazzi shared a video of her greeting everyone with her heartwarming smile. Reacting to her look, fans praised her ‘natural beauty.’ Also read: Manisha Koirala opens up about marriage, motherhood: 'Sometimes I wonder would it be nicer if I had a life partner?'

Manisha at airport

Manisha Koirala at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)( Viral Bhayani)

Manisha arrived at the airport in a navy blue top and beige pants, topped with a Gucci bomber jacket in blue. She had her hair tied into a bun. As she opted for a no-makeup look, she completed her look with a handbag, glasses, white sneakers and some gold accessories.

The video captures the actor smiling and posing for photographers. She also waved at them and thanked them for their time, before walking towards the terminal gate for her flight.

Fans react to Manisha's look

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote in the comments, “The only natural beauty in Bollywood, all the rest is botox or fillers.” “Wow she looks good. Manisha was and still is one of my favourite actresses,” added another one. One more commented, “She looks still so pretty and so cute. Her smile.” “Aaj bhi kitni young hai ye (she is still so young),” said someone else as well.

Manisha's journey so far

Manisha Koirala made her acting debut with the Nepali film Pheri Bhetaula in 1989 and later made her Hindi film debut with Saudagar in 1991. She rose to fame after the success of 1942: A Love Story (1994) and Bombay (1995). Some of her biggest hits were Agni Sakshi (1996), Indian (1996), Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997), Kachche Dhaage (1999), Mudhalvan (1999), Company (2002) and Ek Chhotisi Love Story (2002) to name only a few.

The actor took a break from acting after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. She returned to films after five years with the coming-of-age drama Dear Maya (2017). The following year, she featured in Netflix's Lust Stories and the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju. Manisha was recently seen in Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada. In the film, Manisha played the role of Kartik's biological mother.

