Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Manisha Koirala writes about 'arduous' fight with cancer, shares pics from her treatment
bollywood

Manisha Koirala writes about 'arduous' fight with cancer, shares pics from her treatment

Manisha Koirala shared pictures from her battle with cancer to spread awareness of about the disease and treatment. 
Manisha Koirala shares a cancer awareness post. 
Published on Nov 07, 2021 07:29 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Cancer survivor Manisha Koirala took to Instagram and shared a post to talk about the ‘arduous journey of cancer treatment’ on National Cancer Awareness Day. The actor shared pictures from the time she was undergoing treatment and paid her respects to those who succumbed to the battle. 

“On this National Cancer Awareness Day, I want to wish everyone who is going through this arduous journey of cancer treatment, a lot of love and success. ‘I know the journey is tough, but you are tougher than that.’ I want to pay my respects to those who succumbed to it and celebrate it with those who conquered it.” she wrote. 

“We need to spread the awareness on the disease and all the stories that are filled with hope need to be told and retold. Let’s be kind to ourselves and to the world. I'd pray for everyone’s health and wellbeing. Thank you,” she added. 

The post featured pictures of Manisha resting in a hospital bed and posing with her family. 

RELATED STORIES

 

Also read: Farah Khan is unrecognisable in this vintage picture with Manisha Koirala, see here

Manisha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. After a long fight, she was declared cancer-free by 2015. She was in the US for six months as a part of her treatment. Speaking with Hindustan Times in 2018, Manisha had said that the diagnosis and the treatment that followed changed her as a person. 

“When I came out at the other end, if there was anything joyful, I would make the most of that moment. I literally started seeing joy in small things like walking on the grass, the breeze on my face, looking out of my bed at the sky and clouds, sunsets and sunrises — I started noticing small things, because tomorrow I didn’t know whether I would be alive to see it,” she said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manisha koirala cancer awareness month
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Aryan Khan summoned by NCB for questioning again, here is why he did not appear

5

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: See family photos with Shruti, Sarika and Akshara

Malavika Mohanan gears up to resume her career in Bollywood

I am in a very happy phase of my life: Anshul Chauhan
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP