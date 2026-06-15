Manjari Fadnnis pens emotional note, to fight for justice after society dog Mikey's killing: ‘We will not rest’

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na actor Manjari Fadnnis and her neighbours are demanding justice after Mikey, a beloved community dog, was allegedly killed inside their housing society. Deeply shaken by the incident, the actor has been sharing emotional updates on social media, reflecting the community's grief and anger. In a post on June 14, Manjari addressed Mikey directly, promising that his death would not be in vain. Residents are currently working with the police to hold those responsible accountable as the investigation continues.

Manjari Fadnnis says residents are helping build a strong case

Manjari Fadnnis says she will not rest until those responsible for Mikey's alleged killing are punished.

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Manjari shared a deeply emotional note revealing how Mikey's death has devastated her entire residential society, leaving many neighbours unable to sleep. "None of us living here have slept well ever since we got to know what happened to you," she wrote.

She explained that the community has united to seek justice: "There is an Army of people living in this society who loved you & have been working tirelessly to find concrete evidence against the ones who Murdered you, to help the police in your investigation in whatever way we can in our capacity."

According to the actor, the residents are doing everything possible to aid the investigation. She added, “We will not rest till those people are held accountable and punished as they deserve.”

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{{^usCountry}} What happened to Mikey? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What happened to Mikey? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Manjari, Mikey had been living in the housing society since 2019 after being abandoned by his original family. Over time, he became a beloved fixture in the community, with several residents feeding him, caring for him, and treating him like family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Manjari, Mikey had been living in the housing society since 2019 after being abandoned by his original family. Over time, he became a beloved fixture in the community, with several residents feeding him, caring for him, and treating him like family. {{/usCountry}}

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In an earlier video, the actor shared that Mikey was sleeping in the building's basement when he was attacked. She alleged that some residents admitted someone hit him on the head with a stick or an iron rod, causing injuries so severe that he did not survive.

'They thought no one would bother'

One of the most emotional parts of Manjari's message addressed the assumption that society animals are easily overlooked. "The ones who did this thought no one would bother if you went missing because you were a society dog," she wrote. “They failed to realise this was your home. And that you had many families. We love you, baby. You rest now while we all get to the bottom of this. ill make sure the rest of your friends are safe,” she added.

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Who is Manjari Fadnnis?

Manjari Fadnnis became well-known for her role as Meghna in the 2008 hit romantic dramaJaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, which starred Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza. Over the years, she has carved out a versatile career in both Hindi and regional cinema, starring in movies likeGrand Masti,Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, andBarot House. Most recently, she shared the screen with Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh inPune Highway.

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